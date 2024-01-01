We Are Irish Channel Christian Fellowship

Since 1979, Irish Channel Christina Fellowship has served New Orleans and the world.



Our Mission: Reaching the Lost and Teaching the Saved to Serve.

ICCF has conducted afterschool tutoring and summer programs for youth in the community since its beginning.



We have trained and sponsored missionaries serving in the New Orleans Area, China, India, Haiti, Ghana, Togo, Kenya, Niger Republic, Botswana, Costa Rica, Liberia, Honduras and other areas of Central America and Southeast Asia.